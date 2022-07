Ντάρια Κασάτκινα: Παραδέχτηκε ότι είναι σε σχέση με γυναίκα

TENNISIST, FIRST RACKET OF RUSSIA DARIA KASATKINA CAME OUT TO BE IN LESBIAN RELATIONSHIPS



🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 WELCOME TO LGBT CLUB 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈



I love seeing pissed off idiots all over Russia whining about this, they all can cope, its pride time.



(She currently resides in Spain tho) pic.twitter.com/KxRJVUqJ1e