Συγκινητικές στιγμές στον πρώτο αγώνα ουκρανικής ομάδας μετά από την έναρξη του πολέμου - Δείτε βίντεο

Dynamo's players come out for the game vs Sporting covered in Ukrainian flags. pic.twitter.com/1hA7cSbTgA

A moment of silence to honour the victims of the war in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/yPChTNZT0g

Touching scenes after Dynamo's defeat vs Sporting. Some of the players went to their girlfriends and mothers in the stands, they cried together and hugged. #ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/zOopn0x2Kx