Μέσι: Ενισχύει την Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν στον χώρο των κρυπτονομισμάτων

🚀 Celebrating the launch of our partnership with Paris Saint-Germain.



You can now buy $PSG at true cost with USD, EUR, GBP, and 20+ fiat currencies.



More fan tokens coming soon!



Download the App to start trading #PSG now!

👉 https://t.co/HJSex6Mna1@socios @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/nUOtKJNS30