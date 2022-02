Σάκκαρη - Τσιτσιπάς: Η Κυριακή των τελικών για το ελληνικό τένις -Δείτε βίντεο

⚔️ 12 previous meetings ⚔️ 🥊 H2H tied at 6-6 🥊 Who will take lucky number 13🍀 and be crowned @Formula_TX champion ? pic.twitter.com/H5IHOigMZA

Tsitsipas clearly has the momentum now.



A first final in Rotterdam is entering his sights, as the world No.4 races out to a 3-0 lead in the third set. 🏎 #abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/2cB7yJo1ek