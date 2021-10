Και επισήμως σε Σαουδάραβες η Νιούκαστλ έναντι 300 εκατ. λιρών

#Superyacht #Serene.

...

With a length of 134 meters, she is one of the largest yachts in the world.

…

She is built by #Fincantieri for #Russian #billionaire Yuri Shefler.

…

A few years ago he sold the yacht to Prince Mohammed bin Salman (#MBS)

