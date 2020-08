Ξεσηκώθηκαν οι παίκτες στο NBA: Ματαιώθηκαν οι αποψινοί αγώνες - Σύσκεψη για το τι μέλλει γενέσθαι με τα υπόλοιπα παιχνίδια

Every NBA player is invited to join the meeting in The Bubble at 8 PM to discuss how they'll proceed from today's boycotts, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me.

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.