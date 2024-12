Σκάνδαλο με την ηλικία του Μουκόκο: Ο πατέρας του αποκάλυψε ότι είναι τέσσερα χρόνια μεγαλύτερος

Youssoufa Moukoko’s alleged father has accused him of lying about his age.



“He is not my biological son nor that of my wife. He wasn’t born on 20/11/2004 in Yaoundé, Cameroon, but on 19/07/2000.



He was made four years younger than he actually was he was registered as 2004." pic.twitter.com/kaXaMSqFZg