Κάμπελ, Κρόφορντ, Εβαντζελίστα και Τέρλινγκτον ξανά εξώφυλλο στη Vogue

Welcome to Vogue's September cover, starring CindyCrawford, NaomiCampbell, ChristyTurlington, and LindaEvangelista! "The inspiration for the shoot was to show the girls as they are now in their lives," explains British Vogue editor-in-chief EdwardEnninful. "We are not recreating images from the 1990s, they're not supposed to be who they were when they were 21, it's who they are now and we wanted to show it through the lens of joy." In their teens and twenties, they were emblematic of an era, but now in their 50s, their continued visibility stands for something else. "We're women—we were women then but we were young women then," exclaims Christy.