Κάμπελ, Κρόφορντ, Εβαντζελίστα και Τέρλινγκτον ξανά εξώφυλλο στη Vogue
«Η ηλικία είναι ένας αριθμός, μπορεί να επιστρέψουμε πάλι σε 30-40 χρόνια» λένε τα supermodels που διανύουν την 6η δεκαετία της ζωής του
Στα 53 της, η Ναόμι Κάμπελ συναντιέται για πρώτη φορά μετά από πολλά χρόνια στο στούντιο το μεγάλου περιοδικού, με την 58χρονη Λίντα Εβαντζελίστα, την 57χρονη Σίντι Κρόφορντ και την 54χρονη Κρίστι Τέρλινγκτον.
Διανύοντας την 6η πλέον δεκαετία της ζωής τους, τα supermodels πόζαραν μαζί στον φακό, αποδεικνύοντας ότι η ομορφιά και η κομψότητα δεν έχουν ηλικία και έστειλαν το δικό τους μηνυμα σε όλες τις γυναίκες που περνούν τα 50.
Δείτε τις φωτογραφίες που ανάρτησε η Vogue
Η τελευταία φορά που φωτογραφήθηκαν όλες μαζί, ήταν το 1989 και πάλι για τη Vogue. Με αφορμή την επανασύνδεσή τους, το περιοδικό έφερε πάλι στην επιφάνεια το viral για τα 90s ασπρόμαυρο στιγμιότυπο.
Βίντεο από τη σπάνια φωτογράφηση αναρτήθηκαν και μέσα από τον επίσημο λογαριασμό του περιοδικό στο TikTok.
«Για όλους εκείνους που μας στηρίζουν από τα 90s» ακούγεται να λέει η Ναόμι Κάμπελ και προσθέτει: «Για όλες τις γυναίκες εκεί έξω, να δείξουμε ότι η ηλικία είναι απλά ένας αριθμός».
@voguemagazine
Welcome to Vogue's September cover, starring CindyCrawford, NaomiCampbell, ChristyTurlington, and LindaEvangelista! “The inspiration for the shoot was to show the girls as they are now in their lives,” explains British Vogue editor-in-chief EdwardEnninful. “We are not recreating images from the 1990s, they’re not supposed to be who they were when they were 21, it’s who they are now and we wanted to show it through the lens of joy.” In their teens and twenties, they were emblematic of an era, but now in their 50s, their continued visibility stands for something else. “We’re women—we were women then but we were young women then,” exclaims Christy. Head to Vogue.com for an exclusive look "Behind the Shoot," and the link in our bio to secure your issue now.♬ original sound - Vogue
«Είμαστε γυναίκες. Ήμασταν νέες γυναίκες τότε και τώρα είμαστε πλήρεις γυναίκες στη δύναμή μας, στο σώμα μας. Δεν πήγαμε πουθενά και ίσως να επιστρέψουμε πάλι σε 30 - 40 χρόνια» είπε με τη σειρά της η Τέρλινγκτον.
@voguemagazine
They’re supersonic! Introducing Vogue’s September cover, starring the Supers, including CindyCrawford, NaomiCampbell, ChristyTurlington, and LindaEvangelista. Head to vogue.com for an exclusive look at how this cover was made, plus tap the link in our bio to secure your issue now.♬ original sound - Vogue
@voguemagazine
Few photographs remain as indelible as Peter Lindbergh’s 1990 image of the original supers—NaomiCampbell, LindaEvangelista, ChristyTurlington, CindyCrawford, and TatjanaPatitz—all in jeans and drapey black tops, with almost-bare faces and hair flowing in the wind. Tatjana Patitz sadly passed away earlier this year. Back then, the cover captured the women that defined a decade, and showed them as themselves, rather than as the chameleons they were known to be. Now, 33 years later, the Supers reunited to front Vogue’s September issue, seen through the lens of the young RafaelPavarotti. Head to vogue.com for an exclusive look at how this cover was made, plus tap the link in our bio to secure your issue now.♬ original sound - Vogue
