Joanne: Αποκάλυψε στο TikTok το τραγούδι της που ήταν υποψήφιο για τη Eurovision 2022

Well... my new single #TomsDiner is out and i'm super excited! (stream now on Spotify 🥰) Here is also a snippet of my Eurovision 2022 submission called #Remedy in a stripped down version! This song means a lot to me, and I really wanted to share it with you. ♥️ What about a digital release? 👀 #Eurovision #EurovisionGR #Joanne #fyp #foryou #mpesfy #xyzbca #foryoupage