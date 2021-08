Ματ Ντέιμον: Δεν θα χρησιμοποιήσει ξανά προσβλητικό όρο για τους ΛΟΑΤΚΙ χάρη στη 12χρονη κόρη του

Matt Damon says his daughter made him stop using the f-slur: “The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was used when I was a kid with a different application. [My daughter told me] it is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!'."



