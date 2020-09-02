Λούσια Γιαβορτσέκοβα: Η πιο σέξι ποδηλάτισσα του κόσμου δίνει συμβουλές ζωής με φόντο το Αιγαίο
Διαβάστε το μήνυμα που απευθύνει στους 1,7 εκατομμύρια followers της - Συνεχίζει τις διακοπές της στη χώρα μας
"Love your fucking life. Take pictures of everything. Tell people you love them. Talk to random strangers. Do things that you're scared to do. Fuck it, because so many of us die and no one remembers a thing we did. Take your life and make it the best story in the world. Don't waste that shit."
Η όμορφη Λούσια είναι λάτρης της χώρας μας και σε καθημερινή βάση ανεβάζει φωτογραφίες που προκαλούν ταραχή στον ανδρικό πληθυσμό και όχι μόνο...
Everybody has a little bit of the sun and moon in them. Everybody has a little bit of man, woman, and animal in them. Darks and lights in them. Everyone is part of a connected cosmic system. Part earth and sea, wind and fire, with some salt and dust swimming in them. We have a universe within ourselves that mimics the universe outside. None of us are just black or white, or never wrong and always right. No one. No one exists without polarities. Everybody has good and bad forces working with them, against them, and within them. We are all one, But many. Love each other.
