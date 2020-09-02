MENOY
Λούσια Γιαβορτσέκοβα

Λούσια Γιαβορτσέκοβα: Η πιο σέξι ποδηλάτισσα του κόσμου δίνει συμβουλές ζωής με φόντο το Αιγαίο

Lucia

Διαβάστε το μήνυμα που απευθύνει στους 1,7 εκατομμύρια followers της - Συνεχίζει τις διακοπές της στη χώρα μας

Η Λούσια Γιαβορτσέκοβα λατρεύει τη ζωή, ξέρει να περνάει καλά και το ίδιο συμβουλεύει τους 1,7 εκατομμύρια followers της. Στην τελευταία της ανάρτηση πριν από μερικά λεπτά συμβουλεύει: «Αγαπήστε τη ζωή σας. Απαθανατίστε στιγμές. Να λέτε σ' αγαπώ. Μιλήστε με ανθρώπους που δεν γνωρίζετε. Κάντε πράγματα που σας φοβίζουν. Τόσοι άνθρωποι από εμάς πεθαίνουν και κανείς δεν τους θυμάται. Αρπάξτε τη ζωή σας και φτιάξτε την καλύτερη ιστορία του κόσμου. Μην χαραμίζεστε».


Η όμορφη Λούσια είναι λάτρης της χώρας μας και σε καθημερινή βάση ανεβάζει φωτογραφίες που προκαλούν ταραχή στον ανδρικό πληθυσμό και όχι μόνο...

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Everybody has a little bit of the sun and moon in them. Everybody has a little bit of man, woman, and animal in them. Darks and lights in them. Everyone is part of a connected cosmic system. Part earth and sea, wind and fire, with some salt and dust swimming in them. We have a universe within ourselves that mimics the universe outside. None of us are just black or white, or never wrong and always right. No one. No one exists without polarities. Everybody has good and bad forces working with them, against them, and within them. We are all one, But many. Love each other.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) στις



Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

- She is water, powerful enough to drown you soft enough to cleanse you deep enough to save you 💙 @hideoutsuites

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) στις





