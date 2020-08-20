Η Μπέλα Θορν στο OnlyFans: Με καυτό βίντεο ανακοίνωσε το νέο της βήμα η 22χρονη καλλονή
Το κλιπ που ανέβασε στο Instagram υπόσχεται άκρως αποκαλυπτικό περιεχόμενο
Η απόφαση λοιπόν της εντυπωσιακής καλλονής να μπει στην «οικογένεια» του OnlyFans δεν εκπλήσσει κανέναν, δεδομένου ότι η συνδρομητική υπηρεσία περιεχομένου με έδρα τον Λονδίνο είναι πλέον ιδιαίτερα δημοφιλής σε όσους ασχολούνται με τη βιομηχανία ταινιών για ενήλικες.
Για όσους δεν γνωρίζουν τι είναι το OnlyFans, πρόκειται για μια υπηρεσία που επιτρέπει σε «δημιουργούς περιεχομένου» να κερδίσουν απευθείας χρήματα από χρήστες που αγοράζουν συνδρομές στον λογαριασμό τους - δηλαδή τους «fan» τους. Ο/Η κάτοχος του λογαριασμού μπορεί να ανεβάζει ότι είδους περιεχόμενο θέλει, χωρίς σχεδόν καθόλου λογοκρισία, να ορίζει ο ίδιος/η ίδια το ύψος της συνδρομής, και να δέχεται tips από τους ικανοποιημένους φαν.
Πολλοί instagramers, youtubers και πορνοστάρ χρησιμοποιούν την πλατφόρμα για να ποστάρουν γυμνές φώτο, ερωτικά βίντεο ή ακόμα και πορνογραφικό υλικό, με κάποιους ιδιαίτερα τολμηρούς και αποκαλυπτικούς λογαριασμούς να συγκεντρώνουν αστρονομικά κέρδη.
Σύμφωνα με τη New York Post, η είσοδος της Μπέλα Θορν στην πλατφόρμα ήταν επεισοδιακή, αφού λόγω του μεγάλου ενδιαφέροντος προκλήθηκαν τεχνικά προβλήματα στο site. H συνδρομή για τους fans της κοστίζει 102 δολάρια για έξι μήνες, χωρίς πάντως να έχει γίνει ξεκάθαρο μέχρι στιγμής τι... παραπάνω θα προσφέρει ο λογαριασμός, σε σχέση με το ήδη τολμηρό περιεχόμενο που ανεβάζει στα social media.
To teaser πάντως που δημοσίευσε στο Instagram η σέξι Μπέλα μάλλον υπόσχεται αρκετά αποκαλυπτικό περιεχόμενο, με την καλλονή να ποζάρει προκλητικά με ένα κολιέ «sex» στο λαιμό της και να καλεί με νόημα τους φαν της να την ακολουθήσουν στο νέο της βήμα.
