Ενρίκε Άρσε: Στη Φολέγανδρο ο Arturo Román του «La casa de Papel»
Ο 47χρονος Ισπανός ηθοποιός επισκέφθηκε την Αθήνα, πριν ταξιδέψει στο κυκλαδίτικο νησί
Ο "Arturito" της επιτυχημένης σειράς του Netflix ξεκίνησε το πρόγραμμά του από την Αθήνα με μια επίσκεψη στην Ακρόπολη.
Pocas cosas han aguantado el paso de los siglos como el Parthenon. Tal vez las pirámides de Egipto, las ruinas del Machu Pichu y Jordi Hurtado. Es sobrecogedor estar aquí y reconocer estas piedras como la verdadera cuna de la civilizacion #lovingathens #parthenongreece #greeceholiday
Όπως μοιράστηκε με τους διαδικτυακούς του φίλους, απόλαυσε ένα όμορφο δείπνο με θέα στην Ακρόπολη.
Recién llegar a Atenas y descubrir la famosa hospitalidad griega. Un día maravilloso en el hotel Boutique @athenswas, donde disfrutamos de una cena increíble con vistas a la Acrópolis en el restaurante terraza Sense. El viaje no puede comenzar mejor!! ___________________________ Just landed in Athens I discover the famous Greek hospitality in the delightful @athenswas, in the historical part of town (superb location) where we also enjoy an amazing dinner with breathtaking views of the Acrópolis in the restaurant terrace #Sense Trip couldn't start more promising #athenwas #athenwashotel #desinghotels #travellermade #greekholyday
Επόμενος προορισμός του ηθοποιού ήταν η Φολέγανδρος.
«Σε πολύ λίγα μέρη έχω ξεκουραστεί, έχω φάει και έχω διασκεδάσει έτσι…Η Φολέγανδρος είναι μία τοποθεσία όπου η κομψότητα και η καλαισθησία συνδυάζονται με άψογη εξυπηρέτηση, και σου προσφέρουν υπέροχες διακοπές» έγραψε σε μια από τις αναρτήσεις του στο instagram.
En pocos lugares he descansado, he comido y he disfrutado como en el hotel @anemihotel de #folegandros, un lungar donde la sofisticacion y el buen gusto junto a un servicio impecable se combinan para ofrecer unas vacaciones de ensueno En mi lista de hotels con encanto ocupa deade hoy el #1 —————————————————-------------- In very few places I have rested, eaten and enjoyed like at Anemi hotel in #folegandros, a place where sophistication and good taste alongside an impeccable service combine to offer you a dreamy holiday. In my list of charming hotels this one definitely ranks number one! @anemihotel @errika.benakopoulou #AnemiHotelFolegandros
Good times with good friends. Bellísima #folegandros @vgiadina @marian_zapico @paolobravura @dikegoros @emacis
Descubriendo la magia de #folegandros junto a mi amiguisma, la actriz @marian_zapico y la abuela del anuncio del yogurt griego de Danone: Joroña que joroña!!!
Στην παρέα του είναι και η 38χρονη επίσης Ισπανίδα ηθοποιός, Μαριάν Ζαπίκο.