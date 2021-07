Πανδημία-Βραζιλία: Πάνω από 18.000 κρούσματα μια ημέρα μετά τις διαδηλώσεις κατά του Μπολσονάρου

#BRAZIL



🔴 BRAZIL, SAO PAULO : MASSIVE ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTS IN BRAZIL CONTINUE 🚨!



Huge demonstration in São Paulo wraps up another day of mass protests across Brazil, against the Bolsonaro regime on Saturday.#24JForaBolsonaro #SaoPaulo #Protests #SãoPaulo pic.twitter.com/JzwZ2zEs7r