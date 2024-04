Είναι τα παντζάρια το νέο φυτικό Viagra; Τι ισχυρίζονται οι ειδικοί για τις ιδιότητες του γνωστού λαχανικού

ABC SHOTS ✨ ABC shots consists of Apple, Beetroot & Carrot. This juice is a powerhouse of essential nutrients! It is a great immune booster, helps regulate blood pressure, improves heart health, gives a healthy skin as well! There are so much more benefits, so just take some time to make this powerhouse juice! 2 Apples 2 Beetroot 2 Carrots / 1 Big Carrot Peel the beetroot , you may avoid peeling apple & carrots. Dice them up. Throw them in a blender/ juicer. Add water if using blender. Blend them well for few minutes. Strain the juice. Consume immediately / store in a glass bottle. Best consumed in an empty stomach, refrigerate and consume within 4-5 days of making them. #abcjuice #abcshots #beetshots #apple #beetroot #carrot #juice #healthychoices #naturesremedy #juiceideas #juicing #juicingtutorials #juicingrecipes