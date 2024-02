Eurostat: Στις πρώτες θέσεις της ΕΕ στην «υγεία» του ραδιοφώνου η Ελλάδα

📻🎙️In 2022, the top EU countries by the number of radio broadcasting enterprises were:

🇪🇸Spain (714)

🇮🇹Italy (679)

🇬🇷Greece (599)



Top countries by number of persons employed in radio:

🇪🇸Spain (5 550)

🇩🇪Germany (5 010)

🇫🇷France (2 815)



