Κακοκαιρία Daniel: Το μεγάλο ύψος βροχής προκαλεί πλημμύρα μέσα σε 45 λεπτά στη Θεσσαλία - Δείτε βίντεο

Absolutely unreal. Latest ECMWF based Swiss 4x4 km HD model run remains off the charts with forecast rainfall across Thessaly, Greece over the next 48 hours. +2,000 mm in 48 hours is highly unlikely to occur but it shows the extreme rainfall potential of this event.

All eyes are now on what could potentially be a Major flooding event for the Decentralized Administration of Thessaly and Central Greece. All models suggest very high rain totals through Thursday. Some areas could get up to 500 mm of rain in just 48 hours.



Very concerning.