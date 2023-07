Φωτιά στη Ρόδο: Τα δάκρυα Βρετανίδας μετά τη διάσωσή της - «Ευχαριστώ τον Έλληνα ήρωα που μας έσωσε»

Stranded in Rhodes during wildfires and jet2 were nowhere to be seen - no guidance, no messages or alerts. They left us for dead 💔 I was looking where I could take my daughter to feel the least pain as the fire was catching up to us 😢 unimaginable heartache. A local guy saved our life 😢💔 #rhodes #wildfire #wildfires #jet2 #jet2holidays #stranded