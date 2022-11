Σεισμός 5,5 Ρίχτερ μεταξύ Κρήτης και Κάσου - Λέκκας: Δεν πρέπει να ανησυχούμε

‼🌊TSUNAMI ALERT

Following the #earthquake (#σεισμός) M6.0 occurred 60 km NE of #Siteía (#Greece) 20 min ago (local time 01:25:00). Move away from the coast and reach a higher place. Follow national authorities' directives. Updates at the links provided below👇 pic.twitter.com/sXIFV6nBL1