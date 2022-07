Πυρκαγιά στην Ηλεία: Πάνω από 8.000 στρέμματα κάηκαν, σύμφωνα με το Copernicus

#EMSR587 #Wildfire in Portes, #Greece🇬🇷



Our #RapidMappingTeam delivered its damage Grading Product using a VHR optical 🛰️ image acquired on 6 July at 09:23 UTC



➡️A burned🔥 area of 825.3 hectares was detected



All the products are available at👇

🔗https://t.co/nlLWTd2bSs pic.twitter.com/dn7rU9K677