Πυρκαγιές στο Τσέρνομπιλ: Το Twitter αντιδρά - «Πότε θα πέσουν οι ακρίδες;»

fire-chernobyl
Νεφέλη Λυγερού
2

Πυρκαγιές στο Τσέρνομπιλ: Η τρομαχτική κατάσταση που προέκυψε εν μέσω της πανδημίας του κορωνοϊού, με τη φερόμενη αύξηση των επιπέδων ραδιενέργειας στην περιοχή, «έβαλε φωτιά» στο Twitter - Η είδηση επικράτησε στα σόσιαλ μίντια, ξεπερνώντας για πρώτη φορά μετά από καιρό το χασταγκ #κορωνοϊό

Ελέω πανδημίας, την οποία κάποιοι περιέγραψαν σαν «μέρες Τσέρνομπιλ» σ’ έναν παραλληλισμό μεταξύ δύο εφιαλτικών καταστάσεων, προέκυψε και η είδηση για το κανονικό Τσέρνομπιλ, για την πυρκαγιά και την αυξημένη ραδιενέργεια. Και όχι δεν πρόκειται για το Chernobyl, την τηλεοπτική σειρά-φαινόμενο που αναβιώνει όλες τις τραγικές ώρες του πυρηνικού δυστυχήματος του 1986.
Στην πραγματικότητα, ένα ανθρώπινο λάθος προκάλεσε μία ιδιαίτερα τρομαχτική κατάσταση, σε μία ήδη ιδιαίτερα περίπλοκη και επιβαρυμένη χρονική στιγμή. Το ξέσπασμα μιας πυρκαγιάς στη ζώνη αποκλεισμού που περιβάλλει τον πυρηνικό σταθμό του Τσέρνομπιλ γρήγορα ξέφυγε εκτός ελέγχου. Ένας 27χρονος άνδρας θεωρείται ύποπτος, καθώς έκαιγε χόρτα.

Οι φλόγες εισέβαλαν σε περισσότερα από 1.000 στρέμματα της δασικής έκτασης που βρίσκεται γύρω από τον κατεστραμμένο πυρηνικό σταθμό, ο τελευταίος σταμάτησε να λειτουργεί το 2000, περίπου 100 χιλιόμετρα βόρεια του Κιέβου της πρωτεύουσας της Ουκρανίας. Εκεί όπου το 1986 –Απρίλιο επίσης– εξερράγη ο αντιδραστήρας Νο 4 του πυρηνικού σταθμού, μολύνοντας –σύμφωνα με ορισμένες εκτιμήσεις– έως και τα τρία τέταρτα της Ευρώπης.

Περίπου 130 πυροσβέστες έδωσαν μάχη με τις φλόγες, καταφέρνοντας να σβήσουν μία από τις εστίες φωτιάς. Η δεύτερη συνεχίζει να καίει περίπου 200 στρέμματα. Στο μεταξύ, στην περιοχή ελλοχεύει ο κίνδυνος για τα επίπεδα της ακτινοβολίας από το πυρηνικό εργοστάσιο. Αν και αρχικά οι αρχές δήλωσαν ότι δεν υπάρχει κανένα τέτοιο στοιχείο, ο επικεφαλής της υπηρεσίας οικολογικής επιθεώρησης Έγκορ Φιρσόφ δήλωσε ότι η ραδιενέργεια είναι 16 φορές υψηλότερη από το κανονικό στο κέντρο της φωτιάς.

Υπό κανονικές συνθήκες τα επίπεδα ραδιενέργειας στην πόλη του Τσέρνομπιλ ουσιαστικά δεν διαφέρουν από άλλες περιοχές, με την ποσότητα της ραδιενέργειας στον αέρα να δείχνει περίπου 12-15 μικρο-Ρέντγκεν ανά ώρα (μΡ/ω) στο Τσέρνομπιλ. Το επιτρεπόμενο όριο ακτινοβολίας γάμμα για τον άνθρωπο είναι 30 μικρο-Ρέντγκεν ανά ώρα (Ρ/ω).

Παρ’ όλα αυτά, στη ζώνη αποκλεισμού του Τσέρνομπιλ εξακολουθεί να υπάρχει σοβαρή μόλυνση από ραδιενέργεια στο έδαφος και στα ύδατα. Το δάσος επιλέγεται από πολλούς για ερασιτεχνικές φωτιές, ειδικά τους ανοιξιάτικους μήνες. Γι’ αυτό τον λόγο έχει θεσπιστεί και πρόστιμο, αν και είναι τόσο χαμηλό που δεν λειτουργεί κατασταλτικά σε όσους καίνε ξύλα και χόρτα.

Αν δεν ήταν τόσο τραγικό, θα μπορούσε να είναι κωμικό. Ακόμα και η υπερβολική συσσώρευση πρωτοφανών δεινών έχει την πλάκα της. Πώς αλλιώς να εξηγήσει κανείς το χιούμορ, με το οποίο αντιμετώπισε το Διαδίκτυο την είδηση της πυρκαγιάς. Τα σόσιαλ μίντια πήραν φωτιά με τον κόσμο να αναρωτιέται «πότε θα πέσουν οι ακρίδες;»

Η είδηση επικράτησε στα σόσιαλ μίντια, ξεπερνώντας για πρώτη φορά μετά από καιρό το χασταγκ #κορωνοϊό.
















