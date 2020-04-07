Πυρκαγιές στο Τσέρνομπιλ: Το Twitter αντιδρά - «Πότε θα πέσουν οι ακρίδες;»

Τσέρνομπιλ 1986, Γιουχάν 2020..Ο κομμουνισμός σκορπάει τον θάνατο στους λαούς..
Το μεγαλυτερο κακο που μας βρηκε απο τον #Ιουλιο2019.
πιο γρηγορα φυγει ο κουλης τοσο περισσοτερο θα ζησουμε...αν δεν το καταλαβαινεις λυπαμαι
"Όσοι βήχετε, δεξιά για κορωνοϊό.— Rania D (@RaniaD888) April 6, 2020
Όσοι φωσφορίζετε, αριστερά για Τσερνόμπιλ".
Να μπούμε σε μια σειρά!#Covid_19 #COVID19 #Chernobyl #Τσερνομπιλ
The whole world: nothing could be worse than a coronavirus.— D. (@mork_ande) April 6, 2020
Ukraine: hahaha. Hold my beer.
I'm so "lucky" to live here🙄#Ukraine #Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/RdSqykAnpQ
Wake up after tensions around global pandemic, only to see a new danger in the morning news.. #chernobyl again— Rakesh Singhi (@RakeshKanSinghi) April 7, 2020
Is the nature giving it all back!??!!https://t.co/cIQdqg2OxI
Nobody :— Ruiya Tyagi (@RuiyaTyagi) April 6, 2020
2020 : Ooh and the disaster for this week would be ... #Chernobyl #2020isoverparty pic.twitter.com/geWZe62FXM
I need a break. #Chernobyl https://t.co/qJrRJVQ9f3— Nurse Verity (@HeartofTARDIS) April 7, 2020
According to my inside sources, this is what the remainder of 2020 is going to look like:#2020Leaks #Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/CUsyRUkkUW— Tanner, I Think (@MacabreMacabre1) April 7, 2020
Outfit Marzo 2020 vs Outfit Aprile 2020 #Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/gKPMnJPfua— ZerK (@yxZerK) April 6, 2020
I’ve always wanted to be a movie star #Τσερνομπιλ #Covid_19 #κορονοιο #menoume_spiti #Covid_19 #Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/79rQVWZWs1— Melia (@melia_prokopiou) April 6, 2020
#Τσερνομπιλ pic.twitter.com/BlOfHm2Ofs— dornier (@dornier29450574) April 6, 2020
All people now #Covid_19 #Tchernobyl #SARSCoV2 #καραντινα #μενουμε_σπιτι #Τσερνομπιλ pic.twitter.com/zy0q8w8ssR— Teo (@teofan09) April 6, 2020
οι ακρίδες πότε βγαίνουν;— Μελανούρι (@melanouri_) April 6, 2020
Οφισιαλ καλενταρ 2020 #μενουμε_σπιτι #μενουμε_οπου_βρουμε #Τσερνομπιλ pic.twitter.com/nipeKMGAIP— Ο Paul O Frank ♐ (@Voreios11) April 5, 2020
Και σε αλλο σύμπαν να πάει θα υπαρξει διασυμπαντική καταστροφή