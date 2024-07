Βηρυτός: Τουλάχιστον ένας νεκρός και 7 τραυματίες από τη μεγάλη έκρηξη μετά από ισραηλινό χτύπημα - Δείτε βίντεο

An Israeli strike targets a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut’s southern suburbs, days after #Israel said it would retaliate over a deadly attack on the annexed Golan Heights blamed on the Iran-backed group. #Lebanon Read more: https://t.co/mEF6yt5klX pic.twitter.com/pMdywVf8CK

Initial report- the IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians. At the moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive… pic.twitter.com/ja9PRE0cZM