Σρι Λάνκα: Επτά νεκροί σε αγώνα αυτοκινήτων, 20 οι τραυματίες - Δείτε βίντεο
Σρι Λάνκα Δυστύχημα Νεκροί τραυματίες

Σρι Λάνκα: Επτά νεκροί σε αγώνα αυτοκινήτων, 20 οι τραυματίες - Δείτε βίντεο

Το δυστύχημα συνέβη όταν ένα από τα αυτοκίνητα έπεσε σε θεατές

srilanka
Τραγική κατάληξη είχε αγώνας αυτοκινήτων που διοργάνωσε η στρατιωτική ακαδημία στη Σρι Λάνκα όταν ένα από τα οχήματα έπεσε πάνω σε θεατές με αποτέλεσμα επτά άνθρωποι να χάσουν τη ζωή τους και 20 να τραυματιστούν.



Σύμφωνα με το Sky News το δυστύχημα σημειώθηκε στην πόλη Diyatalawa που βρίσκεται 180 χλμ. ανατολικά της πόλης Κολόμπο.

Στο συγκεκριμένο σκέλος του αγώνα το παρακολουθούσαν περίπου 45.000 θεατές.

Μέχρι στιγμής παραμένει αδιευκρινίστη η αιτία του δυστυχήματος στον αγώνα.

Σύμφωνα με εκπρόσωπο της αστυνομίας τέσσερις από τους επτά νεκρούς είναι αξιωματούχοι του αγώνα ενώ τρεις από τους τραυματίες νοσηλεύονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.

