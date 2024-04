TikTok: Καζούρα για τον τρόπο που πρόφερε μια Αμερικανίδα τα νιόκι - Συγκρίσεις με τον σεφ που... κατακρεούργησε το «τζατζίκι»

Creamy lemon chicken with gnocchi 😍 This meal is so easy and so delicious! Perfect for this time a year! Ingredients for chicken seasoning - 2 large chicken breasts cut in half to make 4 thin chicken breasts - lemon pepper seasonings - garlic powder Cooking chicken - 2 tbsps of butter - 1 tbsp of olive oil Lemon sauce w/ gnocchis - 4 cloves of garlic; minced - 1/2 cup of chicken broth - half a lemon; juiced - 1 cup of heavy whipping cream - 16 oz of uncooked gnocchis - 1/2 cup of shredded parmesan cheese - 2 cups of baby spinach - salt - pepper Start by seasoning your chicken with lemon pepper seasoning and garlic powder on both sides. Add oil and butter to a pan on medium high heat. Add in chicken and pan fry until chicken is cooked through. Remove from pan place on a plate and set aside. To the same pan, add in minced garlic and saute for about 30 seconds. Then add in chicken broth and lemon juice scraping the bottom. Then add in your heavy whipping cream. Mix. Add in gnocchis and let boil for 5-7 minutes. Remove from the heat and add in shredded parmesan and spanish. Mix until spanish is wilted down. Add in chicken breasts and spoon sauce over top. Serve and enjoy! #summerdinnerideas #springdinnerideas #lemonrecipes #gnocchirecipe #gnocchidinnerrecipes #lemonchickenwithgnocchis #easydinnerrecipes #creamylemongnocchis