Ιράν: Τρεις νεκροί σε επίθεση ενόπλων εναντίον αστυνομικού τμήματος - Δείτε βίντεο
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Ιράν Επίθεση ενόπλων Αστυνομικό Τμήμα

Ιράν: Τρεις νεκροί σε επίθεση ενόπλων εναντίον αστυνομικού τμήματος - Δείτε βίντεο

Από την επίθεση της τρομοκρατικής οργάνωσης Τζάις αλ Αντλ σκοτώθηκαν ο υποδιευθυντής του τμήματος και άλλοι δύο αστυνομικοί

MixCollage-04-Apr-2024-06-02-AM-3822
Τουλάχιστον τρία μέλη των δυνάμεων επιβολής της τάξης της Ισλαμικής Δημοκρατίας του Ιράν σκοτώθηκαν σε «τρομοκρατική επίθεση» εναντίον αστυνομικού τμήματος στον Νότο, μεταδίδει το επίσημο πρακτορείο ειδήσεων IRNA.

Στην «επίθεση της τρομοκρατικής οργάνωσης Τζάις αλ Αντλ («Στρατός της Δικαιοσύνης») στο αστυνομικό τμήμα υπ’ αριθμόν 11 της πόλης Τσαμπαχάρ, ο υποδιευθυντής του τμήματος και άλλοι δύο αστυνομικοί έπεσαν μάρτυρες», ανέφερε το πρακτορείο.







Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Η στιγμή που Αμερικανοί αστυνομικοί πυροβολούν έφηβη, θύμα απαγωγής, που τρέχει προς το μέρος τους για βοήθεια

Περίμενε την Κυριακή να βγει από το Α.Τ. και της επιτέθηκε όσο μιλούσε με το «100» - Πώς έγινε η στυγερή δολοφονία

Συγκλονιστικά βίντεο από τα 7,5 Ρίχτερ στην Ταϊβάν: 4 νεκροί και 50 τραυματίες - Τουλάχιστον 26 τα κτήρια που έγειραν ή κατέρρευσαν

Thema Insights

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης