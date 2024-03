Εκλογές στη Ρωσία: Να είστε γενναίοι μια μέρα πολύ σύντομα θα νικήσουμε, λέει η Ναβάλναγια

'What's your message to the Russian people?' - @SiobhanRobbins



'Be brave one day very soon we will win' - Yulia Navalnaya



The widow of Alexei Navalny speaks to Sky News after casting her vote at the Russian embassy in Berlin ⬇️



Updates: https://t.co/E8mH3hyM8X



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/Sv5SwMdsUs