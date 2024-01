Νέο πρόβλημα για την Boeing: Αποκολλήθηκε τροχός αεροπλάνου πριν την απογείωση

AGAIN: Boeing’s luck is not improving with Delta Boeing 757 front wheel breaking off while preparing to take off at Atlanta International AirPort. Almost 200 people were on board! #Boeing #planecrash pic.twitter.com/YeD7AqRWCL

The front wheel of a Delta Boeing 757 just flew off while preparing to take off at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta Airport. The wheel then rolled down the runway



This is likely a Diversity hire maintenance issue but not a good look for Racist Boeing which has been a theme lately 👀 pic.twitter.com/XqWiFjiDai