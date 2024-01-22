Σεισμός 7,1 Ρίχτερ στην κινεζική επαρχία Σιντζιάνγκ - Έγινε αισθητός από το Δελχί μέχρι το Ουζμπεκιστάν, βίντεο και φωτογραφίες

Σεβασμός, εντιμότητα, υψηλά στάνταρ, σωστή ποσότητα και υψηλή ποιότητα καυσίμων είναι οι προτεραιότητες κάθε οδηγού.
Los residentes de la ciudad de Almatý, en Kazajistán salen a las calles tras el fuerte #sismo de 7.0 que sacudió Kirguistán, cerca de la frontera con China. #earthquake— Centinela35 (@Centinela_35) January 22, 2024
📹 @zakon_kz pic.twitter.com/8xqR62E9pU
⚡️⚡️ On the border of China and— 🌕 Mister_Nikita_X 🫶 (@Mister_Nikita_X) January 22, 2024
An earthquake of magnitude 7 was recorded in Kyrgyzstan, reports
US Geological Survey.
In Uzbekistan it was felt by 3-4 points. In the Kazakh city of Almaty, the tremors were felt with a force of 5 points. pic.twitter.com/JRWsAAypxq
Powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Kyrgyztan #China border just hours after a massive landslide hit the Zhaotong City in southwestern Yunnan province that killed atleast 8 people, reports say 47 people are trapped underneath the rubble and rescue ops are underway.— Earth42morrow (@Earth42morrow) January 22, 2024
Another… pic.twitter.com/jdkdNfRtLV
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7 degrees occurred on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China. Underground tremors were also recorded in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 22, 2024
Almaty residents took to the streets. pic.twitter.com/VVXLotmqbD
Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 22-01-2024, 23:39:11 IST, Lat: 40.96 & Long: 78.30, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: Southern Xinjiang, China for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/FYt0ly86HX@KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/E184snmSyH— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 22, 2024
After a M.70 earthquake on the China, Uzbekistan border area, buildings in Almaty, Kazakhstan, were urgently evacuated pic.twitter.com/yrriPJ8F3B— Pegida Canada (@PegidaCanada) January 22, 2024
❗💥🇰🇬 - Earthquake recorded in Issyk-Kul, Tegizchil village in Kyrgyzstan because of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck the border between China and Kyrgyzstan, vibrations were also felt in India and Pakistan.— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) January 22, 2024
There was no information about casualties or destruction on… pic.twitter.com/5M4UAiSa0o