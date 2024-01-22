Σεισμός 7,1 Ρίχτερ στην κινεζική επαρχία Σιντζιάνγκ - Έγινε αισθητός από το Δελχί μέχρι το Ουζμπεκιστάν, βίντεο και φωτογραφίες
Σεισμός 7,1 Ρίχτερ στην κινεζική επαρχία Σιντζιάνγκ - Έγινε αισθητός από το Δελχί μέχρι το Ουζμπεκιστάν, βίντεο και φωτογραφίες

Μάχη για την ανάσυρση δεκάδων εγκλωβισμένων κάτω από τα συντρίμμια - Στους δρόμους πλήθος κόσμου 

Ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση μεγέθους 7,1 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στην επαρχία Σιντζιάνγκ της βορειοδυτικής Κίνας, κοντά στα σύνορα με το Κιργιστάν, σύμφωνα με το Κέντρο Σεισμολογικών Δικτύων της Κίνας (CENC). Αποτέλεσμα του χτυπήματος του Εγκέλαδου να καταρρεύσουν κτίρια και να έχουν ξεκινήσει ήδη οι έρευνες για τον εντοπισμό αγνοουμένων κάτω από συντρίμμια. Οι πρώτες αναφορές κάνουν λόγο για τουλάχιστον 47 εγκλωβισμένους στα ερείπια, ενώ τα πλάνα, που κυκλοφορούν στα κοινωνικα δίκτυα και δείχνουν κτίρια να ταρακουνιούνται και κόσμο να τρέχει να γλιτώσει, είναι ενδεικτικά του χτυπήματος που έχει υποστεί η Κίνα. 

To Ευρωμεσογειακό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο (EMSC) και το αμερικανικό ινστιτούτο γεωλογικών μελετών (USGS) εκτίμησαν πως ο σεισμός ήταν μεγέθους 7 βαθμών.



Το επίκεντρο του σεισμού εντοπίζεται 129 χιλιόμετρα δυτικά-βορειοδυτικά της πόλης Αϊκόλ, μεταδίδει το USGS, που υπολόγισε το εστιακό βάθος σε περίπου 13 χιλιόμετρα. Ο σεισμός έγινε μετά τη δόνηση των 5,1 Ρίχτερ στη νότια Σιντζιάνγκ.

419295243_2552566234913151_4166840745860068833_n


Μέχρι στιγμής δεν υπάρχουν αναφορές για νεκρούς. Στο Αλμάτι, τη μεγαλύτερη πόλη του Καζακστάν, οι κάτοικοι αναγκάστηκαν να εγκαταλείψουν τα σπίτια τους και να συγκεντρωθούν σε εξωτερικούς χώρους παρά το κρύο που επικρατεί. 


Σημειώνεται ότι ο σεισμός ήταν τόσο ισχυρός που τριγμοί έγιναν αισθητοί στο Δελχί όπως και στο Ουζμπεκιστάν.


To τελευταίο διάστημα, η Κίνα έχει πληγεί από σειρά καταστροφικών φυσικών φαινομένων, συμπεριλμβανομένων των κυμάτων κακοκαιρίας που κατά καιρούς πλήττουν τη χώρα. 

