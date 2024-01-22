Σεισμός 7,1 Ρίχτερ στην κινεζική επαρχία Σιντζιάνγκ - Έγινε αισθητός από το Δελχί μέχρι το Ουζμπεκιστάν, βίντεο και φωτογραφίες

Los residentes de la ciudad de Almatý, en Kazajistán salen a las calles tras el fuerte #sismo de 7.0 que sacudió Kirguistán, cerca de la frontera con China. #earthquake



📹 @zakon_kz pic.twitter.com/8xqR62E9pU — Centinela35 (@Centinela_35) January 22, 2024

⚡️⚡️ On the border of China and

An earthquake of magnitude 7 was recorded in Kyrgyzstan, reports

US Geological Survey.

In Uzbekistan it was felt by 3-4 points. In the Kazakh city of Almaty, the tremors were felt with a force of 5 points. pic.twitter.com/JRWsAAypxq — 🌕 Mister_Nikita_X 🫶 (@Mister_Nikita_X) January 22, 2024

Powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Kyrgyztan #China border just hours after a massive landslide hit the Zhaotong City in southwestern Yunnan province that killed atleast 8 people, reports say 47 people are trapped underneath the rubble and rescue ops are underway.

Another… pic.twitter.com/jdkdNfRtLV — Earth42morrow (@Earth42morrow) January 22, 2024

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7 degrees occurred on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China. Underground tremors were also recorded in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.



Almaty residents took to the streets. pic.twitter.com/VVXLotmqbD — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 22, 2024