Ουαλία: Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά σε βιομηχανικό πάρκο - Δείτε βίντεο
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Ουαλία Φωτιά

Ουαλία: Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά σε βιομηχανικό πάρκο - Δείτε βίντεο

Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες είπαν ότι άκουσαν «εκρήξεις»

MixCollage-20-Jan-2024-12-19-AM-2746
Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε απόψε σε ένα βιομηχανικό πάρκο της Ουαλίας και οι πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις δίνουν μάχη για να θέσουν υπό έλεγχο τις φλόγες.

Σύμφωνα με βρετανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, η πυροσβεστική υπηρεσία της Νότιας Ουαλίας έλαβε μια κλήση στις 20.22, τοπική ώρα, για πυρκαγιά στο Βιομηχανικό Πάρκο Μπρίτζεντ, στο Κόιτσερτς. Τουλάχιστον δέκα πυροσβεστικά οχήματα βρίσκονται επί τόπου.



Δεν είναι γνωστό προς το παρόν ποια μονάδα έχει τυλιχθεί στις φλόγες.

Κλείσιμο


Πλάνα από την περιοχή δείχνουν φλόγες και πυκνό καπνό να υψώνεται από ένα κτίριο. Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες είπαν ότι άκουσαν «εκρήξεις».





Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ



Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ροτόντες, τζάκι, powerpoint και vegan μπουφές στις Σπέτσες - Τι έγινε στη συνεδρίαση της ΚΟ στο σπίτι Κασσελάκη

Greek Mafia: Φωτογραφίες ντοκουμέντο από τη δράση της οργάνωσης που εμπλέκεται στις δολοφονίες Σκαφτούρου και Ρουμπέτη

Πατρινό Καρναβάλι: Ποια είναι η φετινή βασίλισσα Γεωργία Σακκά - Δείτε φωτογραφίες

Thema Insights

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης