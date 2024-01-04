ΗΠΑ: Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο στην Αϊόβα - Νεκρός ο δράστης, πολλοί τραυματίες
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
ΗΠΑ Πυροβολισμοί Ένοπλοι

ΗΠΑ: Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο στην Αϊόβα - Νεκρός ο δράστης, πολλοί τραυματίες

Ταυτοποιήθηκε ο δράστης - Ήταν μαθητής του σχολείου και αυτοκτόνησε μετά την ένοπλη επίθεση - Ανάμεσα στους τραυματίες και ο διευθυντής του σχολείου - Δείτε βίντεο

iowa
UPD: 3 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Ακόμη ένα περιστατικό ένοπλης βίας συγκλονίζει τις ΗΠΑ, καθώς πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν το πρωί της Πέμπτης σε σχολείο Δευτεροβάθμιας εκπαίδευσης στην Αϊόβα, με έναν νεκρό και πολλούς τραυματίες. Ο δράστης, που έχει ταυτοποιηθεί, ήταν μαθητής του σχολείου και αφότου άνοιξε πυρ, αυτοκτόνησε. Από τους πυροβολισμούς που εξαπέλυσε, έχουν τραυματιστεί μεταξύ άλλων, δύο μαθητές και ο διευθυντής του σχολείου που διακομίστηκε στο νοσοκομείο και υποβάλλεται σε χειρουργική επέμβαση. 

Τα αμερικανικά ΜΜΕ επισημαίνουν ότι πολλοί τραυματίες έχουν μεταφερθεί σε δύο νοσοκομεία. 

Λίγες ώρες πριν από την ένοπλη επίθεση, ο δράστης, Κόλμπι Μπάτλερ, έκανε ανάρτηση στο TikTok, στην οποία εικονίζεται στις σχολικές τουαλέτες, κάνοντας μία περίεργη γκριμάτσα και έχοντας ένα σακίδιο, μπλε χρώματος, στο πάτωμα. Την ανάρτηση συνόδευε η φράση: «Τώρα περιμένουμε».

iowashooter


Υπάρχουν φόβοι για πολλά θύματα, έγραφαν νωρίτερα τα διεθνή ΜΜΕ.

Κλείσιμο
Στο σημείο επικράτησε πανικός κι έσπευσαν περιπολικά, ασθενοφόρα και οχήματα της πυροσβεστικής. Την ίδια στιγμή, έφτασαν ελικόπτερα για να παραλάβουν τραυματίες και να τους μεταφέρουν στα νοσοκομεία. 



Λίγες ώρες αφότου ο ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ, ο σερίφης της κομητείας του Ντάλας ανακοίνωσε ότι το περιστατικό έληξε. Στην πολύωρη έρευνα για τον εντοπισμό του ενόπλου συμμετείχε και το FBI.



Οι πρώτες αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς έγιναν, προτού ανοίξουν οι αίθουσες, λίγο πριν τις 8 το πρωί και περίπου 40 λεπτά αργότερα το σχολείο εκκενώθηκε. Λίγο μετά τις 09.30, η αστυνομία εξέδωσε ειδική προειδοποίηση για τους κατοίκους της κοινότητας Woodward-Granger, που βρίσκεται κοντά στο σχολείο. 



Στο συγκεκριμένο σχολείο φοιτούν περίπου 1.700 μαθητές.



Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες είπαν ότι είδαν μαθητές κλαίγοντας να αγκαλιάζονται, στην είσοδο του σχολείου, με τους γονείς τους. 





«Είναι απαίσιο. Άνθρωποι παλεύουν για τη ζωή τους» δήλωσε, από την πλευρά της, η πρόεδρος του σχολείου. 

Για την ένοπλη επίθεση ενημερώθηκε νωρίτερα ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος Τζο Μπάιντεν σύμφωνα με τον Λευκό Οίκο. 

Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Αγία Παρασκευή: «Φορούσαν fullface και απείλησαν πως θα τον σκοτώσουν» - Συγκλονίζει η μάνα του 14χρονου

Κορωνοϊός: Τα πιο συχνά συμπτώματα της υποπαραλλαγής JN.1 που εξαπλώθηκε ραγδαία τον Δεκέμβριο

Survivor: Αυτοί είναι οι 20 παίκτες που θα συμμετέχουν στο φετινό παιχνίδι
UPD: 3 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Thema Insights

Είναι αυτό το καλύτερο business laptop;

Η επιλογή του κατάλληλου lapop για έναν επαγγελματία ήταν πάντα μια πρόκληση, αλλά αυτό το μοντέλο θα κάνει την απόφασή σας πιο εύκολη.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Best of Network

Δείτε Επίσης