Νέα Υόρκη: Η στιγμή που τρεις ένοπλοι στήνουν ενέδρα και σκοτώνουν 28χρονη μητέρα στο αυτοκίνητό της - Σκληρό βίντεο

Ενέδρα θανάτου με θύμα μια 28χρονη μητέρα έστησαν άγνωστοι ένοπλοι το βράδυ της Τρίτης στη Νέα Υόρκη.

Η φονική ενέδρα στήθηκε στην περιοχή του Κουίνς με την 28χρονη Κλαρίσα Μπούργκος που ήταν συνοδηγός σε αυτοκίνητο που οδηγούσε ένας 39χρονος να πέφτει νεκρή από τα πυρά των ενόπλων.

Βίντεο από κάμερα ασφαλείας έχει καταγράψει τη στιγμή που οι τρεις ένοπλοι πλησιάζουν το αυτοκίνητο και ανοίγουν πυρ με τις σφαίρες να πέφτουν βροχή.

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία η 28χρονη, η οποία είχε έναν γιο 4 ετών, πυροβολήθηκε στο κεφάλι ενώ ο 39χρονος οδηγός τραυματίστηκε από σφαίρες στον κορμό του.

Δείτε το βίντεο:



Μετά τους πυροβολισμούς ο 39χρονος κατάφερε να οδηγήσει το αυτοκίνητο μέχρι ένα αστυνομικό τμήμα που ήταν σε κοντινή απόσταση όπου ενημέρωσε τους αστυνομικούς για ό,τι είχε συμβεί.

Μέχρι στιγμής οι τρεις ένοπλοι εκτελεστές παραμένουν ασύλλληπτοι ενώ αδιευκρίνιστο παραμένει το κίνητρο της φονικής επίθεσης.

H 28χρονη που έπεσε νεκρή από τα πυρά των τριών ενόπλων

new-york2
new-york3



