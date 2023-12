Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ο Ζελένσκι κάνει λόγο για σημάδια επιβράδυνσης των στρατιωτικών σχεδίων της Ρωσίας

Now, on the eve of Christmas, everyone in our state should remember that this time is a time for concentration, a time for work, a time to be able to relax afterwards. Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and every other region of ours, where the fate of the state is currently being decided. By our warriors, by all our people. Maximum attention to defense. Maximum efforts for the sake of the state. Maximum energy for Ukraine to be able to achieve its goals. I thank everyone who lives in this way. Who fights and works for the sake of Ukraine. Today there was a separate report by the Main Intelligence Directorate. The enemy's plans, the work of the Russian defense industry – there are signals that they are slowing down. We will help them to slow down even more. We believe in our strength! And every day we add strength to Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!