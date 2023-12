Σε συναγερμό η Νέα Υόρκη - Καταφθάνει η καταιγίδα που έπληξε το Τενεσί και άφησε πίσω 6 νεκρούς

Moments ago, storm chaser @BrandonCopicWx captured what appears to be a tornado crossing the highway in front of him north of Nashville, Tennessee! #TNwx pic.twitter.com/97PFbyVhBM

A powerful storm system is expected to strike the Northeast on Sunday, prompting flood and wind alerts as well as travel advisories as some areas brace for power outages and up to four inches of rain, forecasters said. https://t.co/TfMxFpZpz5