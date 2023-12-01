Ατλάντα: Γυναίκα με παλαιστινιακή σημαία αυτοπυρπολήθηκε έξω από το ισραηλινό προξενείο
Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ Ατλάντα

Ατλάντα: Γυναίκα με παλαιστινιακή σημαία αυτοπυρπολήθηκε έξω από το ισραηλινό προξενείο

Μεταφέρθηκε βαριά τραυματισμένη σε νοσοκομείο

Δύο άτομα τραυματίστηκαν σε περιστατικό στο κέντρο της Ατλάντα, κατά το οποίο ένα από αυτά, μία γυναίκα, αυτοπυρπολήθηκε έξω από κτίριο στο οποίο στεγάζεται το προξενείο του Ισραήλ.

Τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης ανέφεραν ότι γύρω στις 12:30 της Παρασκευής (τοπική ώρα, 19:30 στην Ελλάδα) μια γυναίκα τυλιγμένη σε μια παλαιστινιακή σημαία έβαλε φωτιά στα ρούχα της μπροστά από το προξενείο.



Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, η γυναίκα νοσηλεύεται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση σε νοσοκομείο. Ένας φρουρός ασφαλείας που επιχείρησε να τη σταματήσει έχει τραυματιστεί.

Στο κτίριο έχουν την έδρα τους πολλές επιχειρήσεις εκτός από το ισραηλινό προξενείο.

Η αστυνομία της Ατλάντα δεν θεωρεί το περιστατικό τρομοκρατικό.



