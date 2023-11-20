Αλβανία: Η αντιπολίτευση άναψε καπνογόνα μέσα στη Βουλή για να διαμαρτυρηθεί για τον προϋπολογισμό - Δείτε βίντεο
Αλβανία: Η αντιπολίτευση άναψε καπνογόνα μέσα στη Βουλή για να διαμαρτυρηθεί για τον προϋπολογισμό - Δείτε βίντεο

Οι βουλευτές στοίβαξαν καρέκλες στο κέντρο της αίθουσας της Βουλής και κόκκινος, πράσινος και μωβ καπνός από τα καπνογόνα κάλυψε τον αέρα

Βουλευτές του Δημοκρατικού Κόμματος της αλβανικής αντιπολίτευσης άναψαν καπνογόνα και μια μικρή εστία φωτιάς, η οποία έσβησε γρήγορα, εντός της αίθουσας της αλβανικής Βουλής σήμερα, σε μια αποτυχημένη προσπάθειά τους να εμποδίσουν το κοινοβούλιο να ψηφίσει για τον προϋπολογισμό του 2024.

Ένας βουλευτής φάνηκε να ανάβει μια μικρή φωτιά η οποία πέρασε σε έναν κάδο προτού οι φλόγες κατασβεστούν γρήγορα από τους γύρω βουλευτές πριν η φωτιά εξαπλωθεί.



Ο ντε φάκτο ηγέτης του κόμματος της αντιπολίτευσης και πρώην πρωθυπουργός Σαλί Μπερίσα κατηγόρησε την κυβέρνηση ότι προσπαθεί να φιμώσει την αντιπολίτευση εντός της Βουλής όπου το Σοσιαλιστικό Κόμμα του Ράμα έχει την πλειοψηφία.

«Η μάχη δεν τελείωσε», είπε ο Μπερίσα σε δημοσιογράφους μετά την αναταραχή στην αίθουσα της Βουλής όπου ο προϋπολογισμός εγκρίθηκε σε μια πρώτη ψηφοφορία σε μια συνεδρίαση που διήρκεσε λιγότερο από πέντε λεπτά.



Τον περασμένο μήνα, εισαγγελείς κατηγόρησαν τον Μπερίσα και τον γαμπρό του για διαφθορά σχετικά με μια συμφωνία ακίνητης περιουσίας που αφορούσε τους χώρους ενός αθλητικού συλλόγου. Οι εισαγγελικές αρχές κατηγορούν τον Μπερίσα ότι χρησιμοποίησε την επιρροή του ως πρωθυπουργός από το 2005 έως το 2009 για να ασκήσει πίεση «για την ολοκλήρωση των διαδικασιών ιδιωτικοποίησης υπέρ τρίτων, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του συζύγου της κόρης του».



Ο γαμπρός του συνελήφθη, αλλά ο Μπερίσα έχει ασυλία από δίωξη ως βουλευτής. Του δόθηκε εντολή να μην εγκαταλείψει τη χώρα.

Ο Μπερίσα κατηγορεί τον Ράμα ότι ενορχήστρωσε τη δίωξη εναντίον του. Ο Ράμα αρνείται την κατηγορία.

«(Η αντιπολίτευση) έφερε φρασεολογία και μεθόδους πεζοδρομίου στην πολιτική», δήλωσε ο Ράμα με ανάρτηση στο X, μετά το σημερινό περιστατικό.


Πηγή ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

