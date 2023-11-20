Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία: Τουλάχιστον 21 νεκροί εξαιτίας καταρρακτωδών βροχών - Δείτε βίντεο
Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία: Τουλάχιστον 21 νεκροί εξαιτίας καταρρακτωδών βροχών - Δείτε βίντεο

Περίπου 13.000 άνθρωποι απομακρύνθηκαν εσπευσμένα από ζώνες κινδύνου - Ο πρόεδρος της χώρας ανακοίνωσε πως τα σχολεία θα παραμείνουν κλειστά μέχρι και την Τετάρτη

Σφοδρές βροχοπτώσεις έπληξαν τη Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία τις τελευταίες 48 ώρες, με αποτέλεσμα να χάσουν τη ζωή τους τουλάχιστον 21 άνθρωποι, ανάμεσά τους 3 ανήλικοι, ανακοίνωσαν οι αρχές χθες Κυριακή.

Τέσσερις από τους ανθρώπους που έχασαν τη ζωή τους σε χωριστά συμβάντα ήταν υπήκοοι των ΗΠΑ και άλλοι τρεις υπήκοοι Αϊτής, σύμφωνα με το Κέντρο Επιχειρήσεων για την Αντιμετώπιση Καταστάσεων Έκτακτης Ανάγκης (COE).




Σχεδόν όλες οι επαρχίες της χώρας (οι 30 από τις 32) παρέμεναν χθες σε κατάσταση συναγερμού, σύμφωνα με τις αρχές.

Εννιά από τους 21 θανάτους καταγράφτηκαν το βράδυ του Σαββάτου, όταν τοιχίο κατέρρευσε πάνω σε οχήματα στη λεωφόρο της 27ης Φεβρουαρίου, μια από τις βασικές οδικές αρτηρίες του Σάντο Ντομίνγκο.

Το υπουργείο Δημοσίων Έργων ανακοίνωσε πως διενεργείται «έρευνα» για το συμβάν αυτό.



Άλλοι εννέα άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους σε χωριστά συμβάντα στην πρωτεύουσα, ανάμεσά τους κατά την κατάρρευση τμήματος σπιτιού.

Άνδρας παρασύρθηκε από χείμαρρο στην επαρχία Σαν Χοσέ ντε Οκόα (νότια), άλλοι δύο άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους σε παρόμοιο συμβάν στην επαρχία Λα Αλταγκράσια (ανατολικά).



Περίπου 13.000 άνθρωποι απομακρύνθηκαν εσπευσμένα από ζώνες κινδύνου, σύμφωνα με το COE.

Ο πρόεδρος της Δομινικανής Δημοκρατίας Λουίς Αμπιναδέρ μίλησε κατά τη διάρκεια συνέντευξης Τύπου για τις «πιο σφοδρές βροχοπτώσεις που έχουν καταγραφεί ποτέ» στη χώρα της Καραϊβικής. Ανακοίνωσε πως η λειτουργία σχολείων και πανεπιστημίων θα ανασταλεί ως μεθαύριο Τετάρτη, προκειμένου «να εγγυηθούμε την ασφάλεια των παιδιών και των νέων».



Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ




