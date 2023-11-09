Ιαπωνία: Υποθαλάσσια ηφαιστειακή έκρηξη «γέννησε» ένα νέο νησί στον Ειρηνικό, κοντά στην Ίβο Τζίμα - Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες
Σύννεφα καπνού και τέφρας ύψους άνω των 50 μέτρων υψώνονταν κατά τη διάρκεια των εκρήξεων, μεγάλοι βράχοι εκσφενδονίζονταν στον αέρα και ελαφρόπετρα επέπλεε στη θάλασσα

japan_island
Ένα μικροσκοπικό νησί προέκυψε έπειτα από μια σειρά υποθαλάσσιων ηφαιστειακών εκρήξεων που ξεκίνησαν τον Οκτώβριο κοντά στο ιαπωνικό νησί Ιγουότο, 1.200 χιλιόμετρα νότια του Τόκιο.

Είναι το τελευταίο απόκτημα του ιαπωνικού αρχιπελάγους.

New island emerges off Japan after volcanic eruption


Ιάπωνες επιστήμονες επιβεβαιώσαν ότι οι φρεατομαγματικές εκρήξεις -ένας τύπος έκρηξης που προκύπτει από την αλληλεπίδραση του μάγματος με το νερό- συνέβησαν περίπου ένα χιλιόμετρο μακριά από το Ιγουότο, σχηματίζοντας ένα νησί διαμέτρου περίπου 100 μέτρων.

Σύννεφα καπνού και τέφρας ύψους άνω των 50 μέτρων υψώνονταν κάθε λίγα λεπτά κατά τη διάρκεια των εκρήξεων. Ακόμη, μεγάλοι βράχοι εκσφενδονίζονταν στον αέρα και ελαφρόπετρα επέπλεε στη θάλασσα.

Το Ιγουότο ήταν προηγουμένως γνωστό ως Ίβο Τζίμα, αλλά μετονομάστηκε από τις ιαπωνικές αρχές το 2007. Ήταν το σκηνικό μιας από τις πιο αιματηρές μάχες του Β’ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου μετάξύ των Ιαπώνων και των Αμερικανών.

Είναι ένα από τα 111 ενεργά ηφαίστεια της Ιαπωνίας, βρίσκεται κοντά σε ένα άλλο νέο νησί που σχηματίστηκε μετά από έκρηξη το 2021.

Η μετεωρολογική υπηρεσία της Ιαπωνίας, σημειώνει ο Guardian, ανέφερε ότι παρόμοιες εκρήξεις είχαν παρατηρηθεί κοντά στο Ιγουότο πέρυσι μεταξύ Ιουλίου και Δεκεμβρίου και φέτος τον Ιούνιο.

japan_island_4


Το νέο νησί, όπως λένε οι Ιάπωνες επιστήμονες, θα μπορούσε να μεγαλώσει και να αλλάξει σχήμα αν συνεχιστούν οι εκρήξεις, αλλά θα μπορούσε επίσης να εξαφανιστεί κάτω από τα κύματα. Στην περιοχή σχηματίστηκαν νησιά με παρόμοιο τρόπο το 1904, το 1914 και το 1986, αλλά εξαφανίστηκαν όλα λόγω διάβρωσης.

Το ιαπωνικό αρχιπέλαγος, που μέχρι πρότινος θεωρούνταν ότι αποτελείται από τέσσερα κύρια νησιά και περίπου 6.000 μικρότερα και κυρίως ακατοίκητα, στην πραγματικότητα αποτελείται από 14.125 νησιά.



