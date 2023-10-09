ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Διαψεύδονται οι φήμες για την καταστροφή του Αγίου Πορφυρίου στη Γάζα
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ Λωρίδα της Γάζας Γάζα

Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Διαψεύδονται οι φήμες για την καταστροφή του Αγίου Πορφυρίου στη Γάζα

Η ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία λειτουργεί εδώ και σχεδόν 17 αιώνες

saint_porfyrios
Στο μέσο των βομβαρδισμών στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας έχει βρεθεί ο ελληνοορθόδοξος ναός του Αγίου Πορφυρίου στη Γάζα, ίσως η αρχαιότερη εκκλησία στον κόσμο

Ο ναός λειτουργεί εδώ και 1.692 χρόνια, περίπου δηλαδή από 331 μ.Χ, όταν πλέον είχαν τερματιστεί οι διώξεις των Χριστιανών και μπορούσαν να θρησκεύονται ελεύθερα.




Αναφορές τη Δευτέρα ήθελαν τον ναό να έχει καταστραφεί από τους ισραηλινούς βομβαρδισμούς, φαίνεται όμως ότι αυτό δεν ισχύει.

اخوتنا المحبوبين بالرب نُعلمكم ان كنيسة القديس بورفيريوس في غزة بأفضل حال وأن الاخبار التي نُشرت عنها ما هي إلا شائعات...

Posted by Saint Porphyrios Orthodox Church - Gaza on Monday, October 9, 2023


Στη σελίδα του ναού στο Facebook διαψεύδεται η φημολογία, ενώ ένας από τους υπευθύνους του ναού επισήμανε μάλιστα ότι ο ναός φιλοξενεί πρόσφυγες από τους βομβαρδισμούς.



