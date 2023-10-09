Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Διαψεύδονται οι φήμες για την καταστροφή του Αγίου Πορφυρίου στη Γάζα

Μία σημαντική συνεισφορά από τη Vitex και τους προμηθευτές της στις πληγείσες περιοχές της Θεσσαλίας
Despite claims made earlier today by Palestinian Propagandists that the Church of Saint Porphyrios in Gaza; which is a Greek Orthodox Church and one of the Oldest in the World being Opened over 1597 Years Ago, was Destroyed by an Israeli Airstrike, the Curator of the Church has… pic.twitter.com/7zSGmkHhbo— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 9, 2023
Numerous claims are being made that the Church of Saint Porphyrios in Gaza was destroyed by an Israeli strike.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 9, 2023
The admin of the FB page of the Church denies these claims. pic.twitter.com/hlOdo7YOca
اخوتنا المحبوبين بالرب نُعلمكم ان كنيسة القديس بورفيريوس في غزة بأفضل حال وأن الاخبار التي نُشرت عنها ما هي إلا شائعات...Posted by Saint Porphyrios Orthodox Church - Gaza on Monday, October 9, 2023