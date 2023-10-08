ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Πού ψηφίζουμε, πόσους σταυρούς βάζουμε, ποιοι και πώς εκλέγονται - Όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζουμε για τις αυτοδιοικητικές εκλογές

Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Πλήθος κόσμου στην Τουρκία διαδηλώνει υπέρ των Παλαιστινίων - Βίντεο
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Πόλεμος Ισραήλ Χαμάς

Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Πλήθος κόσμου στην Τουρκία διαδηλώνει υπέρ των Παλαιστινίων - Βίντεο

«Στείλτε Tούρκους στρατιώτες στη Γάζα» φωνάζουν - Η τουρκική κυβέρνηση καταδικάζει όμως τις επιθέσεις κι από τις δύο πλευρές

396-tourkia-palestinh-arthro
11 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Με τις επιθέσεις και τις εκατέρωθεν βολές να συνεχίζονται στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας και τη σύγκρουση ανάμεσα σε Ισραηλινούς και Παλαιστινίους να μαίνεται, παρατηρείται ακραία πόλωση σε πολλές περιοχές της Γης. Στην Τουρκία, σε μεγάλες πόλεις, όπως στην Κωνσταντινούπολη, πλήθος κόσμου φαίνεται να βγαίνει στους δρόμους και να διαδηλώνει υπέρ των Παλαιστινίων και της επικράτησής τους στον πόλεμο με το Ισραήλ. 

Σε βίντεο, που κυκλοφορούν στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα, κόσμος φωνάζει «στείλτε Τούρκους στρατιώτες στη Γάζα», επικροτώντας έτσι τις πράξεις βίας των Παλαιστινίων που ξεκίνησαν τα ξημερώματα του Σαββάτου να εξαπολύουν χιλιάδες πυραυλικές επιθέσεις προς το Ισραήλ, στοιχίζοντας τη ζωή σε πάνω από 300 ανθρώπους μέσα σε λιγότερο από 24 ώρες. 



Η τουρκική κυβέρνηση, ωστόσο, τηρεί πολιτική ίσων αποστάσεων καταδικάζοντας τη βία και από τις δύο πλευρές και απευθύνοντας κάλεσμα για αποκλιμάκωση. 


Ειδικότερα, σε ανακοίνωσή του, το τουρκικό υπουργείο Εξωτερικών τόνισε, νωρίτερα, ότι η Άγκυρα βρίσκεται σε στενές επαφές με όλα τα εμπλεκόμενα μέρη, επαναλαμβάνοντας έκκληση του προέδρου Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν για αυτοσυγκράτηση.


Το τουρκικό ΥΠΕΞ κάλεσε επίσης τους Τούρκους πολίτες στην περιοχή να παραμένουν σε ασφαλείς τοποθεσίες.

«Υπογραμμίζουμε ότι οι πράξεις βίας και κλιμάκωσης (...) δεν ωφελούν κανέναν», σημειώνεται στην ανακοίνωση. «Η Τουρκία είναι έτοιμη να παράσχει οποιαδήποτε βοήθεια μπορεί για να διασφαλιστεί ότι οι εν λόγω εξελίξεις δεν θα κλιμακωθούν περαιτέρω και να δεν θα τεθούν εκτός ελέγχου έλεγχο χωρίς να επεκταθούν στην ευρύτερη περιοχή. Από αυτή την άποψη, συνεχίζουμε τις στενές επαφές μας με τα εμπλεκόμενα μέρη».

Ειδήσεις σήμερα

Άνοιξαν στις 7 οι κάλπες για τις αυτοδιοικητικές εκλογές - Πώς και πού ψηφίζουμε

Ο Νετανιάχου ορκίζεται «εκδίκηση» για την επίθεση της Χαμάς στο Ισραήλ – Πάνω από 480 Ισραηλινοί και Παλαιστίνιοι νεκροί

Ανάλυση BBC: Πώς φτάσαμε στον πόλεμο Ισραήλ - Χαμάς και η διαμάχη για το τέμενος αλ Άκσα

Περιφερειακές & Δημοτικές Εκλογές 2023

Πώς ψηφίζω & Πού ψηφίζω: Μάθετε πού και πώς ψηφίζετε βήμα-βήμα
Οδηγός για τις Δημοτικές & Περιφερειακές Εκλογές 2023
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις για τις Δημοτικές Εκλογές 2023
- Δείτε LIVE τα αποτελέσματα των Περιφερειακών & Δημοτικών Εκλογών 2023
11 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Thema Insights

Η επίσημη ώρα της Μυκόνου

Αιγαιοπελαγίτικη ομορφιά και μυκονιάτικος εστετισμός, στον καινούριο, συγκλονιστικό χρονογράφο της HUBLOT, που εμπνέεται από το Νησί των Ανέμων και αποθεώνει την εξελιγμένη μηχανική της πάντα καινοτόμας ελβετικής ωρολογοποιίας. 

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης