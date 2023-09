Μενέντεζ: Φωτογραφίες από τα δώρα - Οι ράβδοι χρυσού, τα μετρητά και το πολυτελές αυτοκίνητο

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, his wife, and three New Jersey businessmen charged with bribery offenses @NewYorkFBI https://t.co/YoE9xEirOo pic.twitter.com/wR27VDYAK7

🇺🇸 US Prosecutor Damian Williams, who investigated the corruption of Menendez and his wife, revealed the indictment with thousands of dollars in cash and gold bars hidden at home. pic.twitter.com/2no4WJyfku