Κακοκαιρία Daniel στη Λιβύη: «Θα μπορούσε να αποφευχθεί αυτή η τραγωδία και να μην χαθούν τόσες ζωές» λένε πολίτες

Οι κάτοικοι μεγάλων πόλεων καταγγέλλουν τη διαφθορά που επικρατεί στα κυβερνητικά κλιμάκια

Οργισμένοι οι πολίτες της Λιβύης μετά την κακοκαιρία Daniel που προκάλεσε μία ανείπωτη τραγωδία, με τις πλημμύρες να έχουν κοστίσει τη ζωή σε χιλιάδες κόσμου, καταγγέλλουν έλλειψη οργανωμένου σχεδίου από την κυβέρνηση. Την ίδια στιγμή εστιάζουν στη διαφθορά και τον διχασμό που επικρατεί και που οδήγησε σε αλλεπάλληλα λάθη.

Η κατάσταση στη Λιβύη είναι ζοφερή. Δεν υπάρχει πόσιμο νερό, αποχέτευση και ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα.



Κάτοικος της Λιβύης δήλωσε στο BBC ότι πολλοί άνθρωποι στη χώρα είναι «εξαιρετικά θυμωμένοι» και κατηγόρησε τους κυβερνητικούς αξιωματούχους ότι παραμελούν τις βασικές ανάγκες του λαού.

Η Μέρα Ελνάλ που ζει στην Τρίπολη τονίζει ότι «πολλές ζωές θα μπορούσαν να έχουν σωθεί και η καταστροφή θα μπορούσε να έχει αποφευχθεί εντελώς». Τονίζει, ωστόσο, ότι η διαφθορά και η κακοδιαχείριση βρίσκονται πίσω από την έλλειψη σωστού χειρισμού μετά την έκρηξη των φραγμάτων.

«Δεν είναι μια φυσική καταστροφή, είναι κάτι που θα μπορούσε να είχε αποφευχθεί με την ανάληψη ευθύνης, με το να ακούσουμε τους ειδικούς που λένε ότι πρόκειται να συμβεί μια καταστροφή» συμπλήρωσε. 

«Δεν έχω δει ποτέ κάτι ανάλογο στη ζωή μου» δηλώσε αρμόδιος για την παροχή βοήθειας στη Λιβύη.

Οι πλημμύρες στη Λιβύη είναι πολύ διαφορετικές από άλλες καταστροφές που έχουμε δει» τόνισε ο αναπληρωτής διευθυντής της Τουρκικής Ερυθράς Ημισελήνου, Ιμπραχίμ Ονζούρ.

«Η πλημμύρα στη Ντέρνα ήταν τόσο καταστροφική που έμοιαζε με σεισμό που χτύπησε εκείνη τη στιγμή» υπογράμμισε.

«Τα κτίρια κατέρρευσαν από το χτύπημα. Δεν έχω δει κάτι παρόμοιο στη ζωή» σημείωσε ακόμη.


