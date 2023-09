Ιταλία: Πυροβόλησαν και σκότωσαν μητέρα αρκούδα - Οργισμένες αντιδράσεις

A female bear took her two cubs around a village in central Italy as local residents watched on in amazement. Amarena, a bear that has been sighted many times in the Abruzzo region, was seen with the cubs in San Sebastiano Dei Marsi, a small village near L’Aquila, in central Italy on Saturday. In a video filmed by a bystander, the bears could be seen walking on a road before they walk down a set of stairs and away from a crowd.