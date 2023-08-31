Νότιος Αφρική: Μεγάλη τραγωδία στο Γιοχάνεσμπουργκ - Τουλάχιστον 63 οι νεκροί από φωτιά σε κτήριο
Νότιος Αφρική: Μεγάλη τραγωδία στο Γιοχάνεσμπουργκ - Τουλάχιστον 63 οι νεκροί από φωτιά σε κτήριο

Δεν είναι σαφές τι προκάλεσε την πυρκαγιά στο πενταώροφο κτήριο στο κέντρο της πόλης - Τουλάχιστον 40 τραυματίες

Μεγάλη τραγωδία εκτυλίχθηκε στο Γιοχάνεσμπουργκ της Νοτίου Αφρικής μετά αό φωτιά που ξέσπασε σε πολυκατοικία στην μεγάλη πόλη. 

Τουλάχιστον 63 άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους μετά από την πυρκαγιά, σύμφωνα με τις αρχές της Νότιας Αφρικής, ενώ περισσότεροι από 40 άλλοι έχουν τραυματιστεί. Αξιωματούχοι του Γιοχάνεσμπουργκ δηλώνουν ότι δεν είναι σαφές τι προκάλεσε την πυρκαγιά στο πενταώροφο κτήριο στο κέντρο της πόλης.
 

Ο εκπρόσωπος των υπηρεσιών έκτακτης ανάγκης, Ρόμπερτ Μουλαούτζι, δήλωσε στο BBC ότι οι πυροσβέστες κατάφεραν να βγάλουν έξω κάποιους από τους ενοίκους. Είπε ότι η πυρκαγιά είχε κάψε από μέσα το κτήριο και ότι η αναζήτηση για άλλα θύματα συνεχίζεται.

«Μετακινούμαστε όροφο προς όροφο διεξάγοντας αυτές τις ανασύρσεις σωμάτων», δήλωσε ο κ. Μουλαούτζι στον τοπικό ραδιοτηλεοπτικό φορέα ENCA.
 

Ένα βίντεο που αναρτήθηκε στην πλατφόρμα X, πρώην Twitter, από τον κ. Mulaudzi έδειχνε πυροσβεστικά οχήματα και ασθενοφόρα έξω από το κτίριο με καμένα παράθυρα. Φωτογραφίες από τον τόπο του συμβάντος έδειχναν σκεπασμένα πτώματα παρατεταγμένα κοντά στο καμένο κτίριο.
 

Το κτίριο βρίσκεται σε μια πρώην επιχειρηματική συνοικία στο οικονομικό κέντρο της Νότιας Αφρικής. Χρησιμοποιούνταν ως άτυπος οικισμός, δήλωσε ο κ. Mulaudzi. Τοπικές αναφορές αναφέρουν ότι οι ένοικοι του κτιρίου ήταν κυρίως μετανάστες από άλλες αφρικανικές χώρες.


