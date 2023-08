Νέες θεωρίες για την άνοδο της θερμοκρασίας - Προβλέψεις για πιο καυτό Ιούλιο το 2024!

#ImageOfTheDay

According to @CopernicusECMWF, July 2023 was the warmest July on record♨️



Tº🌡️ anomalies reached peaks of

➡️ +4ºC in Italy, Greece & Spain

➡️ +7ºC in the Canadian Arctic



⬇️Surface Air Tº Anomaly for July 2023 retrieved from #CopernicusClimate Change Service data