Ιταλία: 15 οι νεκροί από τις πλημμύρες - Πάνω από 36.000 άνθρωποι εγκατέλειψαν τα σπίτια τους

Devastating #Flood in Northern #Italy Worst #Disaster in #Century with at Least 15 Dead, Tens of Thousands Homes #Destroyed , without #Electricity with More Wet #Weather Forecast: #Europe #Italian #EmiliaRomagna https://t.co/DdPhpk4T4Z

With planned urban and agricultural development, Italy could have avoided the deaths and displacement that it suffered in the recent flash floods. But its capitalist governments have favored the anarchy of the market. #inondazioni #EmiliaRomagna #Italie https://t.co/HGJ707Buxh