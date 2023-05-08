Ζελένσκι: Η Ρωσία θα ηττηθεί όπως ο ναζισμός
Ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος δεσμεύτηκε να απελευθερώσει τις περιοχές που έχει καταλάβει ο ρωσικός στρατός
«Όλο το παλιό κακό που έχει επαναφέρει η σύγχρονη Ρωσία θα ηττηθεί με τον ίδιο τρόπο που ηττήθηκε ο ναζισμός», υπογράμμισε ο Ζελένσκι. Στην ομιλία του, που αναρτήθηκε στους λογαριασμούς του στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, δεσμεύθηκε «να απελευθερώσει» τις περιοχές της Ουκρανίας που έχει καταλάβει ο ρωσικός στρατός.
«Όπως καταστρέψαμε το κακό μαζί τότε, καταστρέφουμε ένα αντίστοιχο κακό μαζί τώρα», τόνισε ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος, προσθέτοντας ότι «το κακό επέστρεψε. Αν και τώρα είναι άλλος ο επιτιθέμενος, ο στόχος είναι ο ίδιος: υποδούλωση ή καταστροφή. Και όπως τότε στηριζόμασταν στην κοινή δύναμη των ελεύθερων εθνών, έτσι και τώρα πολεμάμε ενάντια στο κακό μαζί με τον ελεύθερο κόσμο, μαζί με την ελεύθερη Ευρώπη. Και θα επικρατήσουμε! Θα είναι η μέρα της νίκης μας. Ημέρα της Νίκης της Ουκρανίας».
We are returning the honest history without ideological admixtures to our state. It is on May 8 that most nations of the world remember the greatness of the victory over the Nazis. It is on May 8 that the world honors the memory of all those, whose lives were taken by that war. It was on May 8 that the Act of Unconditional Surrender of the Wehrmacht entered into force. Today, I submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine proposing that May 8 be the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945. We will never forget the contribution of the Ukrainian people to the victory over Nazism. And we will not allow lies as if the victory in that war could have taken place without the participation of any country or nation. As then we destroyed evil together, so now we are destroying a similar evil together. Unfortunately, evil has returned. Although now it is another aggressor, the goal is the same – enslavement or destruction. And just as then we relied on the joint strength of free nations, so now we fight against evil together with the free world, together with free Europe. And we will prevail! It will be the Day of our victory! Victory Day of Ukraine. It will be! Many years ago, the tradition of celebrating Europe Day on May 9 was established on our continent – to mark peace and unity achieved. Today, unity on our continent brings us closer to celebrating the first day of our peace. And it will be right to celebrate Europe Day together with all of free Europe. Today, I signed the relevant decree, and every year from tomorrow, May 9, we will commemorate our historic unity – the unity of all Europeans who destroyed Nazism and will defeat ruscism. The unity that brings peace closer. Eternal memory to all those who died in the Second World War! Glory to everyone who fought against Nazism and won! Glory to all our heroes of different times, to whom we equally owe our lives! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦Posted by Володимир Зеленський on Sunday, May 7, 2023
Ο Ζελένσκι εξήρε τη συμβολή του ουκρανικού λαού στη νίκη επί του ναζισμού. «Δεν θα επιτρέψουμε ψέματα ότι η νίκη σε αυτόν τον πόλεμο θα μπορούσε να συμβεί χωρίς τη συμμετοχή οποιασδήποτε χώρας ή έθνους», ανέφερε.
