Ρωσία: Ισχυρή έκρηξη στην πόλη Μπέλγκοροντ - Δείτε βίντεο

Σύμφωνα με τις ρωσικές αρχές δεν υπάρχουν αναφορές για θύματα

Ισχυρή έκρηξη συγκλόνισε νωρίτερα σήμερα την πόλη Μπέλγκοροντ, κοντά στα σύνορα με την Ουκρανία, αλλά σύμφωνα με τις ρωσικές αρχές δεν υπάρχουν αναφορές για θύματα.

Ο περιφερειάρχης Βιάτσεσλαβ Γκλάντκοφ αναφέρει σε ανάρτησή του στο Telegram ότι προκλήθηκε κρατήρας διαμέτρου 20 μέτρων σε έναν από τους κεντρικούς δρόμους της πόλης.





Εικόνες από τον τόπο της έκρηξης δείχνουν κατεστραμμένα αυτοκίνητα, ένα εκ των οποίων διακρίνεται στην οροφή ενός καταστήματος.



Μετά την έναρξη της ρωσικής εισβολής στην Ουκρανία, την οποία η Μόσχα περιγράφει ως «ειδική στρατιωτική επιχείρηση», στην περιφέρεια του Μπέλγκοροντ έχουν σημειωθεί αρκετές εκρήξεις σε αποθήκες καυσίμων και πυρομαχικών.


Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ



