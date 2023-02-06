Σεισμός στην Τουρκία: Τον Μηχανισμό Πολιτικής Προστασίας ενεργοποίησε η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση
Σεισμός στην Τουρκία: Τον Μηχανισμό Πολιτικής Προστασίας ενεργοποίησε η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση

Ομάδες από την Ολλανδία και την Ρουμανία κατευθύνονται στις σεισμόπληκτες περιοχές - Η Ρώμη προτείνει στην Άγκυρα τη βοήθεια της ιταλικής υπηρεσίας Πολιτικής Προστασίας

turkey_seismos2
Τον Μηχανισμό Πολιτικής Προστασίας ενεργοποίησε η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση μετά τον σεισμό που σημειώθηκε στα σύνορα Τουρκίας και Συρίας, ενώ ομάδες από την Ολλανδία και την Ρουμανία έχουν ήδη ξεκινήσει και κατευθύνονται στις σεισμόπληκτες περιοχές.

Συγκεκριμένα ο Επίτροπος Διαχείρισης Κρίσεων της ΕΕ, Γιάνες Λέναρσιτς ανέφερε με ανάρτησή του στο Twitter: «Μετά τον σεισμό στην Τουρκία σήμερα το πρωί, ενεργοποιήσαμε τον Μηχανισμό Πολιτικής Προστασίας της ΕΕ. Το Κέντρο Συντονισμού Αντιμετώπισης Έκτακτης Ανάγκης της ΕΕ συντονίζει την ανάπτυξη ομάδων διάσωσης από την Ευρώπη. Ομάδες από την Ολλανδία και τη Ρουμανία είναι ήδη καθ' οδόν».



Η Ρώμη προτείνει τη βοήθεια της ιταλικής υπηρεσίας Πολιτικής Προστασίας

Η Ιταλία πρότεινε σήμερα στην Τουρκία τη βοήθεια της υπηρεσίας της Πολιτικής Προστασίας μετά τον ισχυρό σεισμό που σημειώθηκε τη νύχτα στην νοτιοανατολική Τουρκία, προκαλώντας τον θάνατο εκατοντάδων ανθρώπων και τον τραυματισμό χιλιάδων.

Η Ιταλίδα πρωθυπουργός Τζόρτζια Μελόνι "η οποία ενημερώθηκε από την υπηρεσία Πολιτικής Προστασίας, παρακολουθεί συνεχώς την κατάσταση με τον καταστροφικό σεισμό που έπληξε την Τουρκία στα σύνορα με την Συρία", αναφέρεται σε ανακοίνωση των υπηρεσιών της.

Ο Ιταλός υπουργός Εξωτερικών της κυβέρνησής της Αντόνιο Ταγιάνι γνωστοποίησε από την πλευρά του με μήνυμά του στο Twitter ότι είχε τηλεφωνική συνομιλία με τον Τούρκο ομόλογό του Μεβλούτ Τσαβούσογλου για να "του εκφράσει την υποστήριξη της Ιταλίας και (να του δηλώσει) ότι είναι διαθέσιμο (το προσωπικό της υπηρεσίας) Πολιτικής Προστασίας".

Η Ιταλία είχε εκδώσει τη νύχτα συναγερμό για τσουνάμι, καλώντας τον πληθυσμό της να μείνει μακριά από παράκτιες περιοχές. Ο συναγερμός ήρθη λίγο μετά τις 08:00 ώρα Ελλάδος.

