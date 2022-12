Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ο Ρώσος πρώην αντιπρόεδρος τραυματίζεται σε ουκρανικό βομβαρδισμό στη Ντονέτσκ

❗️The ex-head of Roskosmos🇷🇺, Dmitry Rogozin, was celebrating his birthday in a Donetsk restaurant that was attacked by the Ukraine Military🇺🇦with 155-calibers.



Local “Donetsk People’s Republic” boss was also wounded.



Hope🇷🇺media lies in saying “there is no threat to his life” pic.twitter.com/k3ciM4NJFR