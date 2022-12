Vega C: Χάθηκαν δύο δορυφόροι μετά από «καταστροφική» εκτόξευση του ευρωπαϊκού πυραύλου

Here's the statement from Stéphane Israël, Arianespace's CEO, confirming an "underpressure" was detected on the Vega C rocket's second stage Zefiro 40 motor, causing the failure of tonight's launch with Airbus's Pléiades Neo 5 and 6 satellites. https://t.co/rUACF3jhhj pic.twitter.com/9gGdpJs9OV